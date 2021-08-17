Mama June Updates Relationship Status With Geno Doak After Drug Charge

According to Mama June, things are over with Geno Doak. Their relationship had been up-and-down ever since they were jointly arrested for crack cocaine possession in 2019. Doak was also charged with third-degree domestic violence. After the arrest, Honey Boo Boo moved in with her sister Pumpkin, and told her mother she would not live with her again as long as Doak was around, per The Sun.

Since then, June has been focusing on cleaning up her act. June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and Doak was sentenced to 16 months in prison, per The Daily Mail. Apparently, Honey Boo Boo's ultimatum — and probably the lengthy prison sentence — were enough to make June put her foot down. In an August 16 Instagram Live, she reportedly confirmed that she and Doak were done.

"Listen, Geno is not in the f**kin' picture," June said bluntly, adding that they had been done for awhile now, per TMZ. It remains unclear exactly why or when they split, but hopefully, this means Honey Boo Boo will be spending more time with her mom from here on out.

