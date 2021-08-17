The Real Reason There Won't Be Another Pop Smoke Album

Before Pop Smoke unexpectedly died, the rapper was recording new music for his debut album, thanks to the success of tracks like "Welcome to the Party" and "Dior." As fans will know, the Brooklyn native died in February 2020, after falling victim to an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills mansion he rented.

After his tragic death, however, Pop Smoke's friends and associates vowed to keep his legacy alive by releasing some of the songs he had recorded, in the form of his first posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon." 50 Cent worked on the project as executive producer, and did so out of love. "See, Pop Smoke, that was one of my favorite," 50 said during an Instagram Live session. "I liked that n***a, man. I swear to God, I like that n***a man."

Fans often drew comparisons between them, with some accusing the late rapper of copying 50, which the rapper vehemently denied. "That's not copying. He never copied one f***ing thing from me," 50 Cent explained in the same video. "He just looked at it, he saw what was good in it. It influenced him, and he was doing his own thing with it. ... I fell in love with the n***a at that point." After "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon" was released in 2020, Pop's team released a second posthumous album, titled "Faith" in July 2021. Per the late rapper's friend, however, "Faith" may be his last project ever.