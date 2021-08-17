Why The Real Housewives Of Dallas Isn't Returning For Season 6

On August 17, Bravo confirmed the end of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" after five seasons on air — but stopped short of calling it canceled, according to E! News. "There are currently no plans to bring 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided," the network confirmed to the outlet in a statement.

The series' last season starred Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and newest Housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon. Brandi, an original cast member, previously hinted at her departure on the show in February, after the backlash surrounding a resurfaced racially insensitive video of her mocking Asian people. In a not-so-cryptic Instagram post, she thanked fans for "being a part of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end," she wrote. "The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness."

Meanwhile, E! News reported, after the reunion episodes of the last season aired in May, Tiffany updated her social media profile to read, "Previous cast member of #RHOD @BravoTV" on both Twitter and Instagram, though Bravo didn't confirm the rumors of her departure at the time. With the series being taken off air, cast members can now change their bios to whatever they want.