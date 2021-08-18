What A Poll Just Revealed About LeVar Burton

As The New York Post reported on August 18, a recent poll conducted by the marketing research company Morning Consult showed that out of all of the to-be hosts, LeVar Burton outperformed as the most popular. Per the Post, 14% of respondents chose Burton as their favorite for the gig, with Mike Richards, who received the role, coming in at a lower 3% rating. Considering the 11-point margin between the two, along with the reaction to the upset — which was enough for director Ava DuVernay to reach out to Burton via Twitter in an effort to collaborate on an entirely new game (yes, please!) — what gives?

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Richards winning out over Burton may have to do with ratings. As the outlet noted, Burton's four-day run as a host from July 26 to July 30 only received a Nielsen rating of 4.4, one of the lowest out of all the potential "Jeopardy!" host contenders — while Richards received a 5.9. But Burton's run also took place during the first week of the Tokyo Olympics, which, for obvious reasons, drew worldwide attention to the games. (The show was temporarily rebranded in August as the "Jeopardy-Olym," per Yahoo!, which saw then-guest host David Faber receive a just slightly higher Nielsen rating of 4.5).

Clearly, numbers aside, people want Burton instead of Richards. Here's hoping he finds his gameshow justice!