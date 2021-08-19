Why Prince Harry's Memoir Might Not Turn Into A Bestseller

When Prince Harry announced that he was writing a memoir, he said that he wasn't going to write about his life as a royal, but rather about the man he's turned into, per a statement to the press. But before he made the announcement, both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made quite a few shocking revelations about their life as members of the British royal family. During their seismic interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleged that there were concerns about the color of baby Archie's skin and Harry admitted that his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his phone calls.

Harry also admitted on a May episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast that he had worries about his future with his many responsibilities. "It's the job right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it," he said. "I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it's going to happen again?" he questioned.

With Harry and Meghan dropping so many truth bombs about their royal life, some can't help but wonder what's in store for the prince's memoir. However, others have a totally different opinion about the book, prompting many to believe that it won't be much of a royal bestseller. Here's why.