What Inspired Meghan And Harry To Make A Major Change In Their Lives?

Since the pair began dating, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has been at the center of headlines. As with Kate Middleton and Prince William, fans have been glued to their every move. Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018. Shortly after, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, and everything else has been a whirlwind.

In January of 2020, the couple revealed that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and there's no doubt that there was a collective gasp across the globe. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they wrote on their website.

Then, in March, they made headlines again after sitting down with Oprah Winfrey and talking about why they chose to leave London for the United States. It was also when the pair dropped the bombshell allegations that an unnamed member of the royal family questioned the potential color of Archie's skin. "In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan told Oprah.

