O.J. Simpson's Legal Woes Just Got Worse

As TMZ reported on August 19, O.J. Simpson's latest tangle with the legal system is directly tied to the family of Ron Goldman. In 1997, Simpson was ordered by a California court to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after their suit against Simpson was ruled in their favor. Since the initial 1997 adjudication, that figure has considerably grown significantly: In June, ABC News reported that Simpson now owes the Goldmans "at least $60" million total, despite his many attempts to have the financial judgements overruled. (TMZ claims this number is now over $70 million, due in part to interest over the years.)

Per TMZ, Fred Goldman, the father of the late Ron Goldman, has made headway in order to finally collect. According to court filings obtained by the gossip site, a Nevada judge ordered Simpson to meet with Goldman's attorneys by September 16. As Simpson's attorney told TMZ, "This is a routine part of the judgement debtor collection process," also noting that "Mr. Simpson will comply with the court order."

