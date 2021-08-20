The Latest Ruling Against Larry Nassar Is Causing A Stir

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse.

Roughly three years after former physician Larry Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts, many of them Olympic athletes, over the course of his career, it seems the courts aren't finished with him — and for good reason. In late July, CNN reported that Nassar, in addition to his 175-year prison sentence, had paid a total of $300 out of the more than $62,000 he was ordered to pay as restitution to the survivors of his crimes, among whom include Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman. As the news network noted, the total of Nassar's monthly payments since 2018 amounted to the very bare minimum, averaging around $8.33 per month.

Adding insult to injury — and possibly another story worthy of investigation — was the fact that Nassar appeared to have thousands upon thousands of dollars in his inmate trust account, according to a motion filed by the U.S. Justice Department and obtained by CNN. Per the filing, Nassar's account contained $12,825, though the time of that balance was unspecified but could have been as recently as March. (The figure also included stimulus checks Nassar received while in prison.) In July, that number had decreased by almost $10,000, with a remaining $2,041.57 in the trust.

Now, however, a ruling made by a U.S. district judge might have Nassar facing more consequences. Read on to find out more.