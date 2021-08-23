The Tragic Death Of UB40's Brian Travers

Eight months in, 2021 has been riddled with celebrity deaths, including Larry King and Cloris Leachman. Unfortunately, we've lost a number of musicians as well. Fans were distraught to learn that DMX had died in April from an apparent drug overdose, per Fox. A few months later, Lil Loaded (whose real name is Dashawn Robertson) died by suicide a few months after being indicted for manslaughter, per Billboard.

Now, there is another name to add to the list, Brian Travers, a founding member of UB40. The news broke on August 23 that Travers had died in his home the day before. Those closest to him took to social media to express their sadness. "Very sad day (another..) to hear about the passing of Brian Travers from UB40," wrote fellow musician Paul Young. "He was a driving force, full of energy & positivity; RIP Brian x." Fans chimed in as well, "RIP Brian Travers. First time I heard this saxophone back in 1980 I was hooked. Thanks for the memories," tweeted one.

How exactly did he die? Here's what we know.