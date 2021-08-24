Why Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal' Video Is Causing A Stir

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album "Sour" came out in May and is still creating a lot of buzz. The "Good 4 U" hitmaker first rose to fame in 2019 as Nini Salazar-Roberts in Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and is currently balancing work as a successful actor and singer.

After Rodrigo debuted onto the music scene with her own material, she has continued to propel forward, morphing into a teen sensation. Her debut single, "Drivers License," became the fastest song to achieve over 100 million streams, per SPIN. On the U.S. Hot 100, all the songs taken from the LP have entered the top 30 within the first week, according to Billboard. As noted by Forbes, the singing star made history as the first artist to have four simultaneous top 10 hits on Billboard's Global Chart.

To keep the ball rolling, Rodrigo has released a new music video for her latest single, "Brutal." Unsurprisingly, millions of fans watched the video as soon as it premiered and had something to say about it. While many loved the music video, some couldn't help but notice that it was similar to another video that recently came out. Keep reading to find out more.