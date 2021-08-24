Why Is The White House Asking Fox News To Apologize To Jill Biden?

Weeks after President Joe Biden initiated the controversial final phases of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan with a deadline for August 31, an ensuing crisis in the country has lead to waves of criticism against the commander-in-chief. While the ensuing backlash has made plenty of headlines, the comments made by a prominent Fox News anchor are hitting particularly hard — especially considering the swipe was mainly directed not at the president himself, but at the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

As The Hill reported on August 23, "Fox & Friends" host Rachel Campos-Duffy appeared to put the blame on the first lady while simultaneously making claims about the president's "mental state," questioning his capabilities. Suffice it to say, members of the current administration were angered and horrified by the Fox News commentator's remarks, and they certainly didn't take them lying down. Read on to find out what exactly Campos-Duffy had to say about Dr. Jill Biden — and the harsh words her press secretary had for the conservative talk show host.