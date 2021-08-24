PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed is one of the most well-known golfers in the world, and as fans who follow the sport, we know that his name frequently hits the top of the leaderboard. The superstar has enjoyed a storied career on the PGA Tour and while he may be somewhat of a controversial player, that doesn't make his career and his career earnings any less impressive. According to the PGA website, Reed has raked in a cool $35 million during his career on tour, and that doesn't even count the crazy number of endorsement deals that he probably has. Yep, it pays to be a professional golfer.

One of Reed's most impressive accomplishments was winning The Masters in 2018. We're not gonna lie, the green jacket is pretty legit and it makes you a lifelong member of the Masters' club along with plenty of other big names like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. "It's almost impossible to put into words," Reed told The Augusta Chronicle following his win. "Just to make the putt on the last and watch the ball go into the hole and win my first major, and finally end the drought and not only contend in majors but get in the winning circle, it just meant so much to me."

But while Reed may undoubtedly be superhuman on the golf course, that doesn't discount him from dealing with any severe illnesses. Keep scrolling to find out what caused Reed to go to the hospital and why it's so intense.