The Potentially Concerning Reason Kamala Harris' Vietnam Trip Was Delayed

Kamala Harris is overseas on her second trip since becoming the United States vice president, visiting Singapore and Vietnam in an effort to "bolster economic and security ties" with the Southeast Asian nations, per a report from The New York Times. President Joe Biden has put a huge emphasis on focusing on the region's security issues with China since being sworn into office in January, and Harris is expected to oversee the relationships with regional partners to address "climate change, cybersecurity, and the pandemic."

During an address in Singapore on August 24, Harris spoke about China's "unlawful claims" that continue "to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," per the NYT. "In the South China Sea, we know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate, and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea." The Democratic politician also commented on the ongoing conflict in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew troops earlier this month.

"I am standing here because of our commitment to a longstanding relationship, which is an enduring relationship, with the Indo-Pacific region, with Southeast Asian countries and, in particular, with Singapore," Harris said during a news conference alongside Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, saying Biden's administration is "singularly focused" on evacuating Americans and Afghan allies. Upon departing from Singapore, Harris was set to fly to Vietnam to continue her trip. However, the VP's flight was delayed for a rather concerning reason. Keep scrolling for details.