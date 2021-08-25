Did Diana Really Want To Move To America With William And Harry?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royals and decided to uproot their family from London to California, the move shocked a lot of people on both sides of the pond. Apparently, the Duke of Sussex wasn't the first royal to consider a move to greener pastures — or in this case, surf, sand, and sunnier weather. Princess Diana also reportedly considered a move to the United States before her untimely death in 1997.

While there's no doubt that Princess Diana was one of the biggest celebrities of her time, she didn't want to move to the U.S. to become a bigger star — even if Hollywood actor Kevin Costner reportedly wanted her to appear in a proposed sequel to "The Bodyguard." Instead, and just like her son Harry, she wanted to get away from the paparazzi and the tabloid press back in Britain, as detailed in Newsweek.

Her former butler Paul Burrell told ABC News in 2003 that Diana had already picked out the perfect place. "She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys — nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment,'" Burrell recalled. To find out where Diana wanted to start her new life, keep reading below!