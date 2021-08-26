Royal Expert Explains Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Won't Be Visiting America Anytime Soon

Royal expert and journalist Robert Jobson believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as full-time working members of the British royal family for a brighter and better life in California might have hurt relations between the U.S. and the U.K. — or at least for the royal family. In an interview with GB News, Jobson suggested that it will be hard for Prince William and Kate Middleton or any member of the royal family to visit America anytime soon because of all the awkwardness surrounding the royal drama behind Megxit. Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey and all the things that have been said about the royal family — like claims of racism — sure haven't helped the royal family's reputation stateside, either.

Jobson put it this way: "They still think the Royal Family's racist and they still think all these things were said and I think it's pretty poor for us. I think it's going to be difficult actually for members of the Royal Family to go over to America. It's all going to be about Harry and Meghan. Before, you were doing business with the great special relationship, trying to build relations with America and big trading partners — it's all going to be about them."

Well, there's always Canada, where William and Kate's son, Prince George, can at least make things right again after snubbing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau out of a handshake.