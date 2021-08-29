Kanye West Makes A Surprising Claim About The 'Donda' Release

Less than 24 hours after "Donda" released, Kanye West has now made shocking claims about the project's rollout. In case you missed it, West postponed the album several times, before settling on September 3 as the final release date. However, "Donda" ended up dropping on August 29, with many thinking it was done to avoid coinciding with Drake's album.

The same day "Donda" dropped, West took to social media to reveal that the album almost didn't come out because of DaBaby's controversial verse on "Jail." In a now-deleted screenshot shared on Instagram, West's manager Abou "Bu" Thiam informed him of the issue. "On another note, DaBaby's manager isn't clearing 'Jail," Bu texted (via The Shade Room). "So we won't be able to Upload unless we take him off."

West insisted on wanting to keep DaBaby, though. "I'm not taking my brother off," he replied. "He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public." Once the album dropped, "Jail" only featured Jay-Z's verse, so fans assumed West had given up. Judging by his latest statement, however, things went differently.