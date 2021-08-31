Mike Richards Was Completely Fired From Jeopardy. Here's What We Know

Mike Richards' tenure with "Jeopardy!" has been dealt another blow. Earlier in August, Richards was originally tapped to take over as the host of "Jeopardy!" after a string of star-studded guest hosts were rotated as temporary replacements for the beloved Alex Trebek. However, there were immediate concerns about the fairness of the selection for the hosting gig, with many believing that Richards lined the job up for himself, which opened him up to a slew of controversy. Problematic aspects of his past, ranging from discrimination and harassment lawsuits from multiple models in 2010 to 2011 while he produced "The Price is Right", to racist, classist, sexist, and anti-Semitic comments he made while hosting from 2013 to 2014 on the podcast "The Randumb Show," also resurfaced.

Richards was ultimately pulled as host and tried to salvage his reputation in a memo written to the staff. "I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right," he wrote, per The Daily Beast. However, Richards had still retained his role as executive producer. "It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on 'Jeopardy!' as we look to start a new chapter," Richard wrote in another memo, per The New York Times. "I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."

Apparently, that won't happen.