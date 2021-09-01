The Shady Reason Michelle Young's Bachelorette Promo Is Causing A Commotion
It's been a wild year-and-a-half ride for fans of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" franchise. Since Chris Harrison's departure following a racism-related controversy earlier in 2021, the ABC series has been changing up the game in terms of production. For the first time ever, former "Bachelorette" leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in to host Season 17 amid Harrison's exit. The ladies appeared on the series as Katie Thurston was on her journey to finding love, which ended in her engagement to final rose recipient Blake Moynes, per Cosmopolitan.
The long-running reality show made history once again when they announced they would be switching the order of the show and debuting two female leads back-to-back. While "The Bachelor" would've typically followed Katie's season, it was revealed during Matt James' "After the Final Rose" special that Michelle Young would be starring as "The Bachelorette" for Season 18 upon the conclusion of "Bachelor in Paradise."
"Bachelor in Paradise" is currently still on the air, but ABC teased Michelle's upcoming season when they premiered a 30-second promo on August 31. Dressed to the nines in a gold-embellished gown and sky-high heels, Michelle said she was "ready" to find her husband. "I'm looking for someone who's going to change the world with me," she said in the teaser. Despite the excitement over Michelle's soon-to-be lead role as the Bachelorette, her promo is actually causing quite the commotion. Keep scrolling for the total scoop.
Why people are comparing Michelle's promo with Katie's
Knowing the "Bachelorette" producers, Michelle Young's upcoming season — which is set to premiere on October 19, per The Hollywood Reporter — will be jam-packed with juicy drama, salacious love affairs, and glitzy fashion. Already giving a glimpse of what viewers can expect during ABC's brand-new promo, Michelle looked radiant in her sexy gold gown. The over-the-top display had many YouTube users considering how much money was budgeted.
"Oh they definitely tripled the budget for Michelle's season. She's coming out looking like Beyoncé lmao," one commented, while another echoed, "Oh damnnnn...... they put the past 4 seasons budget here and it was worth it. K-WEEN!!!" Pointing out how much more detailed and exciting Michelle's teaser was than the previous season, others couldn't help but wonder if the creators have any beef with Katie Thurston.
"The producers must have really not liked katie bc this is a masterpiece compared to katie's," read one comment, to which another replied, "I just said the same thing. This is a great promo. They didn't spend any money on Katie." A third YouTuber added, "I really want to know why the producers didn't like Katie? like it's very obvious they didn't. I love her tho but the season wasn't the best." One social media commenter insisted there's no reason producers wouldn't like Katie, but joked she was just "the filler episode to this!" Meanwhile, Katie shared Michelle's promo to Instagram, writing, "LET'S F**KING GOOOO." Clearly, she's excited and unfazed by any drama.