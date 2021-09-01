The Shady Reason Michelle Young's Bachelorette Promo Is Causing A Commotion

It's been a wild year-and-a-half ride for fans of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" franchise. Since Chris Harrison's departure following a racism-related controversy earlier in 2021, the ABC series has been changing up the game in terms of production. For the first time ever, former "Bachelorette" leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in to host Season 17 amid Harrison's exit. The ladies appeared on the series as Katie Thurston was on her journey to finding love, which ended in her engagement to final rose recipient Blake Moynes, per Cosmopolitan.

The long-running reality show made history once again when they announced they would be switching the order of the show and debuting two female leads back-to-back. While "The Bachelor" would've typically followed Katie's season, it was revealed during Matt James' "After the Final Rose" special that Michelle Young would be starring as "The Bachelorette" for Season 18 upon the conclusion of "Bachelor in Paradise."

"Bachelor in Paradise" is currently still on the air, but ABC teased Michelle's upcoming season when they premiered a 30-second promo on August 31. Dressed to the nines in a gold-embellished gown and sky-high heels, Michelle said she was "ready" to find her husband. "I'm looking for someone who's going to change the world with me," she said in the teaser. Despite the excitement over Michelle's soon-to-be lead role as the Bachelorette, her promo is actually causing quite the commotion. Keep scrolling for the total scoop.