What We Know About Eboni K. William's Future On The View

Eboni K. Williams made a splash on her freshman season of "The Real Housewives of New York." She spent a majority of her time on screen arguing with Ramona Singer, who is notorious for evading discussions surrounding race and politics. Eboni, who was brought onto Season 13 as a friend of Leah McSweeney, was regularly trying to get the women to understand the Black experience in America, seemingly much to Ramona's dismay. The pair clashed regularly arguing on multiple cast trips and dinner parties.

In July, the show had its lowest-rated episode of all time, with a mere 764,000 live viewers, per Daily Mail. Many fans decided to stop watching altogether and the show's 14th season won't begin production until 2022. Rumors about cast shake-ups swirled and included rumblings that Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps would be getting axed, while Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Bethenny Frankel would be returning, per Reality Tea. Bethenny quickly took to social media to debunk this rumor. There was also talk that Eboni had threatened to sue the network if they removed her from the show, which she also denied in the comments of the @bestofbravo social media account.

One thing we do know about Eboni? She's one of a few guest hosts filling in for Meghan McCain on "The View." Read on to find out her thoughts about this opportunity!