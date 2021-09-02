Who Is Colton Underwood's Rumored Boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown?

The world was first introduced to Colton Underwood when he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018. The former football player was known for being a "26-year-old virgin" — a storyline that followed him throughout his entire journey to find love on the series — but fans also quickly fell in love with his boyish charm and sweet nature, which led ABC to choose him to be their lead on "The Bachelor" in 2019.

On his season, he met, fell in love, and gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph but chose not to propose to her. Instead, the couple dated after the show came to an end. They announced their breakup in May 2020 and later made headlines after Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton (per TMZ). She accused him of stalking, harassing, and sending her "unsettling" text messages. She also claimed that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle.

Then, in April of this year, Colton sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation when he came out as gay. "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," he told Good Morning America. "And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it." Months after his announcement, it looks like Colton is ready to date publicly. Scroll ahead to learn all about his rumored new boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown.