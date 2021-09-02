The Truth About R. Kelly And Aaliyah's Secret Wedding

The minister who married R. Kelly and Aaliyah, a man named Nathan Edmond, finally told the story of what happened the day they tied the knot (though the marriage was annulled shortly afterward). According to Buzzfeed, Edmonson only spoke after he was subpoenaed to testify, stating outright that he did "not especially" want to take part in the proceedings over video call.

Despite Edmond's reluctance, the minister, now 73, stated he had no idea who either Kelly or Aaliyah were. "I didn't think it was anybody special — I didn't understand it at all," he recounted, adding that he participated after Keith Williams, "a friend of Mr. Kelly's, who was also a friend and associate of mine, asked me to do him a favor." He stated the entire ceremony was "about 10 minutes or less," and recalled that aside from the couple and himself, the only other people present during the event were Williams and "three other [unknown] gentlemen." Though the ceremony was nondescript, it was what happened before which stood out in the form of a confidentiality agreement Edmonds was given. "I looked at it, I read it, then I kind of chuckled... and said it wasn't worth the paper it was written on," he said, suggesting that it would never hold up legally. Instead, he promised not to tell anyone about the wedding and did not take payment for his participation.

