Donald Trump's Labor Day Message Is Turning Heads

While he hasn't made any official announcements yet, many believe that former President Donald Trump has been plotting his return to office from the moment he (unwillingly) left the White House. Yes, it's true that his life since leaving the presidency has been plagued with plenty of drama, but that hasn't stopped him from focusing on his political future.

While speaking with Fox News's Sean Hannity back in June, Trump boasted that "if you look at the numbers, people are liking me more than ever before." And while he explained that he'll only decide whether or not to run for reelection in 2024 based on the outcome of the midterm elections, he claimed that he feels confident his support will only continue to grow as people keep "watching what is happening with our country [...] watching no energy independence." He added, "Never has there been a scene like what is happening at the border, and the death that is being caused."

It sure seems that Trump is doing everything he can to set himself up with a strong foothold in the political arena. From recently sending a strong message to President Biden (in which he criticized all aspects of his administration) to regularly communicating with his supporters, including encouraging them to order an "Official Trump Card" to show their devotion, Trump is trying his best to remain top-of-mind. Now, he's shared a scathing Labor Day message that's keeping his rhetoric alive.