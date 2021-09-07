The Tragic Death Of Tiger King's Erik Cowie

TMZ has reported that Erik Cowie, one of the zookeepers from "Tiger King," has died at age 53. Cowie, who had been living in Oklahoma for the last few years, was discovered in a New York City apartment. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that there were no signs of foul play, nor were any drugs found at the scene, although a toxicology test is still likely.

Back in May, TMZ reported that Cowie had been arrested for a DUI in Oklahoma after crashing into another car on a highway. No one was injured in the crash, but Cowie was arrested on the spot after failing field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer. Cowie pleaded guilty but never showed up to his sentencing, leading to an arrest warrant being issued shortly thereafter. It appears Cowie ended up fleeing to New York City, where he spent the remainder of his life.

