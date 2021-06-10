Why This Tiger King Star Is Wanted By Law Enforcement

According to TMZ, authorities in Las Vegas announced in June that Jeff Lowe, who was arrested along with his wife, Lauren, and smacked with a DUI in Oklahoma only days earlier, is wanted by the Las Vegas Municipal Court over the matter of four outstanding bench warrants.

Per the gossip site, the warrants stem from incidents that occurred years prior. In 2017, he was charged with three counts of "not having a proper license or permit for wild animals," and one count of "doing business without a license." (As "Tiger King" covered in episodes featuring Lowe, he frequently conducted business in Nevada, and spoke more than fondly of the metropolis nicknamed "Sin City.") The bench warrants as a whole were for failure on Lowe's part to appear in court. TMZ also noted that a Las Vegas clerk informed the public (and the tabloid) that in order to clear up the matter, Lowe can post a total of $20,500 and schedule a new in-person court date.

Unfortunately for Lowe, both the bench warrants and his June DUI arrest are hardly the last of his legal woes. In May, People reported that 68 exotic big cats had been seized by federal officials from Lowe's Tiger King Park, over violations of the Endangered Species Act. The seizure came after multiple warnings from the department, per the outlet, which posited that Lowe routinely neglected to properly feed and shelter the cats.