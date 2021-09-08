Why This Message From A Former Blue's Clues Host Has The Internet Sobbing

Steve Burns addressed his "Blue's Clues" exit in a viral video shared to Nick Jr.'s Twitter account on September 7, in which he finally spoke about his leaving. He recounted a few of the staples of the kids show, before noting, "Then, one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news... I'm leaving.' Can we just talk about that?" Steve admitted he realized it "was kind of abrupt" when he "just kind of got up and went to college."

As for what he's been up to since then, he explained a lot has changed since 2002 and he'd been up to a lot of the things he dreamed he'd do when spending his days with Blue. He told viewers, "Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time... it's just so amazing, right?" reminding us grown-ups we now have student loans (thanks, Steve), jobs, and families of our own. "Some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

He continued, "I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends..." Aww!

Adults were clearly thrilled to see their old friend again, with plenty getting emotional in response to the clip, which received more than 1 million likes in under 15 hours.

Now that was the catchup we didn't even know we needed.