How Piers Morgan Completely Cut Open His Face In A Public Setting
Piers Morgan has made no secret of his distaste for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A staunch supporter of Britain's royal family, Morgan has praised Princess Diana, paid tribute to Prince Philip, and all-around supported the monarchy every chance he's gotten. In doing so, he's also defended them from Harry and Markle's negative claims. In recent months alone, he's slammed the duke's upcoming memoir, openly fumed about the couple and their headline-making Oprah interview, and even sacrificed his job at "Good Morning Britain" in order to openly speak his mind and bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The list of disses that Morgan has flung at Meghan has been growing exceptionally fast, but he's also got plenty of animosity towards Harry. Since his departure from morning TV, Morgan is now writing regularly for MailOnline and, not surprisingly, often uses his articles to go after the pair. Like when he recently dubbed Harry a "spoiled, self-obsessed hypocritical royal brat" and accused him of repeatedly betraying his royal family in a "shameless, shameful manner." Or when, in another piece, he dubbed Meghan "a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can."
Now, it seems he's even willing to sustain physical injuries in order to distance himself from his archrivals as much as possible. Here's the scoop.
Piers Morgan cut open his face trying to escape Prince Harry
Last week, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards via video chat to present the Heroes of the Year Award to the inventors of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Before that, he spoke about the importance of sharing vaccines with poorer countries and slammed the media for inciting vaccine hesitancy: a message Piers Morgan did not want to listen to.
Recounting his evening in MailOnline, Morgan wrote how the "fun night" began "deteriorating" around 11 pm as he was "tipped off" to Harry's upcoming appearance. Deciding that "it seemed a good time to go home," he began leaving but could still "hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of 'misinformation' and 'peddling lies', without a shred of self-awareness." At that point, he whipped out his phone to check the first edition of various British tabloids which were all reporting Ofcom's ruling that the Meghan Markle comments which cost Morgan his job were allowable under free speech. He recalled chuckling, but just as he was "staring proudly at my phone," kismet had other plans.
"I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly [...] that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK," Morgan wrote. Then, as he "reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye," he looked over and saw "Harry's massive head filling a nearby screen." Likely not the evening he was hoping for...