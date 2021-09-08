How Piers Morgan Completely Cut Open His Face In A Public Setting

Piers Morgan has made no secret of his distaste for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A staunch supporter of Britain's royal family, Morgan has praised Princess Diana, paid tribute to Prince Philip, and all-around supported the monarchy every chance he's gotten. In doing so, he's also defended them from Harry and Markle's negative claims. In recent months alone, he's slammed the duke's upcoming memoir, openly fumed about the couple and their headline-making Oprah interview, and even sacrificed his job at "Good Morning Britain" in order to openly speak his mind and bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The list of disses that Morgan has flung at Meghan has been growing exceptionally fast, but he's also got plenty of animosity towards Harry. Since his departure from morning TV, Morgan is now writing regularly for MailOnline and, not surprisingly, often uses his articles to go after the pair. Like when he recently dubbed Harry a "spoiled, self-obsessed hypocritical royal brat" and accused him of repeatedly betraying his royal family in a "shameless, shameful manner." Or when, in another piece, he dubbed Meghan "a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can."

Now, it seems he's even willing to sustain physical injuries in order to distance himself from his archrivals as much as possible. Here's the scoop.