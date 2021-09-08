Is This Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Given Higher Roles Within The Royal Family?

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be contemplating a move from their home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, which is on Sandringham Estate. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "seriously considering" relocating their family to Windsor. Since Queen Elizabeth lives there, it may be an indication of things to come for the royal family.

Presently, William, Kate, and their three children do a lot of traveling, as they split their time between Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in the countryside. Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend school in the city, while the palace is also where William and Kate's offices are located. They initially settled on Anmer Hall because they wanted to raise their children away from the scrutiny of the public.

An insider also said that initially, their residence made sense because "William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham." Now, the situation isn't ideal. "It's a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area," the source added. Apparently, the couple was considering the home of King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, as a possibility. However, palace aides revealed that they dismissed Fort Belvedere as an option. Of course, there's another strategic reason William and Kate may move to Windsor. Here's why.