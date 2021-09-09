How Much Was Art Metrano Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Stand-up comedian Art Metrano died due to natural causes on Sept. 8. He was 84 years old, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Metrano also played numerous well-known roles, like the egotistical cop boss Ernie Mauser in the second and third "Police Academy" films, rock band manager Rico Mastorelli on the ABC sitcom "Joanie Loves Chachi," and Dr. Steinberg in "How Stella Got Her Groove Back."

Metrano saw his career soar in 1970 when he performed a comedy bit called "The Amazing Metrano" for the first time on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson. Metrano basically would do "magic tricks" — but the joke was, they weren't actually magic at all, while singing gleefully the tune "Dah-duh-dah-dah, dah-duh-da-da!" from the 1930 song "Fine and Dandy." Fast-forward 37 years later to 2007, when Metrano sued the hit TV show "Family Guy" because he believed they took his magician bit for their animated movie "Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story." Metrano sued for copyright infringement and claimed damages for over $2 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. But Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed the case, and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp paid Metrano a settlement, per TV Overmind.

Even though the case was dismissed and Metrano retired in 2008, Metrano still was a winner, having made serious coin along the way. But how much was he worth at the time of his death?