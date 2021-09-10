The Real Reason Lorde Canceled Her VMA Performance

Since her smash debut single "Royals," fans have fallen in love with New Zealand-born singer Lorde. The "Stoned At The Nail Salon" hitmaker released her long-awaited third studio album, "Solar Power," in August this year, which peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and became her third consecutive top 5 album in the country.

As of this writing, the LP has a Metascore of 69 on Metacritic, meaning that the work has received generally positive reviews. NME in particular loved "Solar Power" and gave it a score of five stars. "This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry," critic Rhian Daly wrote. "Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater."

To promote the album, Lorde had plans of performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Unfortunately for fans, she dropped out a week before the event. Keep reading to find out her reason why.