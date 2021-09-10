What We Know About Nicki Minaj No Longer Performing At The VMAs

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Nicki Minaj, aka Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has pulled out from performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. This comes as a shock because Minaj wasn't one of the artists who were originally announced to perform at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in New York City, Us Magazine noted.

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Normani are some of the star-studded acts who are confirmed to perform, but the "Barbie Dreams" rapper won't be joining them. Minaj dropped the shocking bombshell on Twitter: "I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day," she mysteriously said. "But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby."

There was no follow-up explanation posted on her Twitter, and the Barbz (a.k.a her extremely loyal and devoted fans) are going wild trying to figure out the real reason why the Queen of Rap abdicated her throne on the VMA stage. We might know why she dropped out of the award show last second, and it could mess up her future plans, too.