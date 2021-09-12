How Billie Eilish Completely Shaded Jennifer Lopez At The VMAs

The 2021 MTV Music Video Awards were full of surprises. Apart from Madonna's unexpected appearance, another music legend graced the event, much to everyone's delight. As part of the network's 40th anniversary, Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on the VMAs stage, fresh off her stint at the Venice Film Festival.

The "Cambia el Paso" singer strutted on stage looking as dashing as ever, donning a David Koma sequin mini skirt, a lace-up crop top, and naked-style stilettos, per Harper's Bazaar. J.Lo made the stage her runway, and the crowd loved her for it. (But what she was really there for is to present the Song of the Year Award, which went to "Good 4 U" singer Olivia Rodrigo.)

"Happy 40th birthday, MTV!" J.Lo said on stage. "Tonight is your party and I gotta tell you, tonight it feels so good to be here in my hometown for the VMAs." Everyone looked pretty stoked to see J.Lo make a VMAs comeback — except for one audience member who didn't seem excited about seeing the star on stage.