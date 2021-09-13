What Was Kate Middleton's First Personal Instagram Comment?

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently changed their Instagram handle from @KensingtonRoyal to @dukeandduchessofcambridge, but the page's content has continued to give fans what they love: insight into the day-to-day lives and work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. What does appear to be slowly changing, however, is the pair's involvement in making personalized posts. While the majority of their Instagram feed is the work of a dedicated social media person (or team?) "based at Kensington Palace," Prince William has been known to occasionally take the reins. Like in April, for example, when he briefly boycotted social media to show support for the "entire football community" which had decided to go dark for a weekend "in response to the sustained abuse received online by players" and other team members. Or in July, when Britain lost the Euro 2020 finals to Italy, sparking major backlash, and William sent out a fuming tweet to announce he was "sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match."

It sure seems William can't resist joining in on the conversation when the topic has to do with his beloved football (or soccer!) and now, the duchess is following suit by offering up her own insights on her favorite pastime: tennis. After all, as Town & Country notes, she's had some of the "best sports reactions of all time" at the Grand Slam and seeing as she couldn't attend this week's US Open in person, she decided to take her emotions online.