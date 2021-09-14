Who Does Jennifer Aniston Want Her Next Relationship To Be With?

Fans grew to know and love Jennifer Aniston when she played the part of Rachel Green in the iconic '90s sitcom "Friends." Her status as a Hollywood A-lister quickly skyrocketed after joining the show and she soon became a household name around the world.

Throughout her successful career, the "Bounty Hunter" actor has had her fair share of high-profile relationships with other recognizable faces. As reported by Cosmopolitan, one of Aniston's most notable flames was fellow actor Brad Pitt, whom she married in July 2000. The duo began dating in 1998 and called it quits when they divorced in 2005. Three years later, Aniston formed a relationship with musician John Mayer, which was short-lived as they split the following year. In August 2015, Aniston got married for the second time, this time to actor and producer Justin Theroux after hitting it off in 2011. However, their marriage did not last either, as they announced their divorce in February 2018.

