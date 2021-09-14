How Kate Middleton Returned To Work As A Royal

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it no secret that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan hit close to home for them. The Duke of Sussex, who served two tours in Afghanistan while he was still in the British Army, has been especially involved with his military community, thanks to Invictus, the international sporting event that he founded for injured and sick veterans. "We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another," read a statement from the foundation on Twitter.

And while Harry might be stuck taking Zoom calls from his multi-million dollar home in Montecito, California, it's his sister-in-law Kate Middleton who will be doing the face-to-face meeting with Afghanistan evacuation teams. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to visit the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where she will meet some of those who were directly involved in the effort to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan, including RAF crew and medics, reports People. Volunteers are there working at the repatriation center to help provide supplies such as food, clothing, and children's toys for Afghan families in need.

Of course, plenty of royal critics believe that the Duke of Sussex is trapped. Now, perhaps more than ever before, there's no doubt that he would have loved to attend this particular engagement by Kate's side, had he stayed in the UK.