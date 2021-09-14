The Jaw-Dropping Truth About Simone Biles' Met Gala Dress

The Met Gala is a chance for the most elite celebs to ascend the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City looking their most glam. Every year there is a theme for the party, and designers and their celebrity clients work tirelessly to interpret it in the most extreme way possible. In 2021, the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," making it more adaptable than some of the ones in past years — let us not forget 2019's "Camp" theme, something many people struggled to properly pull off.

One star who really showed up was gymnast Simone Biles, who wore a three-piece outfit by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area. The outfit was made up of a skirt covered in Swarovski crystals, a mini dress, and a black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night sky. The catsuit's stars were actually the logo of Athleta, the athleisure brand that Biles represents as a spokesperson. Combining all of those ideas into an outfit — the Gala's theme, the Athleta logo, and Biles' own persona was no easy feat. Panszccyk told Vogue, "Okay, you have your active brand, you have an athlete, and you have a hyper-glamorous label from New York. Where do we all intersect? What's the common ground? And the one word was performance."

Although the struggle was real, that wasn't the most shocking thing about Biles' look that night. Read on to find out what was.