Melania Trump's Former Friend Slams Her In Defense Of Met Gala Snub

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told MSNBC's Joy Reid that banning Melania and Donald Trump from the Met Gala was a no-brainer. "The way that Anna Wintour orchestrates the costume institute benefit evening is about bringing the right people together for the right conversations to do the right thing. And it's not just about showing up and putting a beautiful smile on your face and looking beautifully dressed," Wolkoff said on "The Reid Out." She continued to deliver the sick burns, adding, "That is all that Melania brings to the table, and it's unfortunate, because the world needed a first lady. The world needed for her to step up, say something, do something. And she didn't. And so, tonight's representation on the red carpet wouldn't signify anything that Melania stands for." Ouch.

Back in 2017, Wintour coyly announced the ban on the Trumps during an episode of "The Late Late James Show with James Corden." He asked her about the Gala's guest list saying, "Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket. Everyone from Beyonce to George Clooney attends, so my question is: who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?" Wintour quickly responded, with a smirk, "Donald Trump."

Again, ouch. Still, it's Anna Wintour's party and she'll ban who she wants to. Whether you agree or not is a whole different dinner party conversation.