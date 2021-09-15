The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.

Then, Charles had to deal with the loss of his father Prince Philip in April. And not long after, Harry spoke to Dax Shepard and claimed Charles and the royal family had passed on "genetic pain" and "suffering" to him. In May, though, Charles clapped back by providing receipts, per Town and Country, that he had lined Harry's pockets with a "substantial sum" of money when the redhead prince and his actor wife had stepped away from their royal duties.

Of course, Harry's swift departure brought on a new set of problems for the crown prince. Charles, who apparently dotes on his grandchildren, would no longer see Archie Mountbatten-Windsor regularly. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gushed (via Irish Mirror), "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing." As if that isn't endearing enough, she also added, "He reads Harry Potter and can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that." So, how does he feel about Lilibet Diana, the grandchild he's never met? Keep scrolling to find out.