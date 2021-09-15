Prince Charles Faces Another Charity Scandal

Things are getting quite toasty for Prince Charles. The spotlight is now firmly on the British heir to the throne and his charity. Not only has a former British government minister filed a complaint against Charles for the contravention of the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925, via The Daily Beast, but the Prince's Foundation faces more controversy now that more allegations of misconduct are being investigated.

In early September, the charity's head honcho temporarily resigned after being accused of using his position to help secure a golden visa improperly, per the New York Post. Michael Fawcett allegedly used his position of trust to help secure Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). Apparently, Mahfouz paid £1.5 million ($2 million USD) and donated the money toward Charles' charity. Reportedly, the billionaire was hoping to make it easier for himself to score U.K. citizenship and residency.

Clarence House issued a statement to People that read, "The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now underway by The Prince's Foundation." Likewise, the Prince's Foundation stated that they take "very seriously the allegations that have recently been brought to its attention..." And just when it seemed as if the Fawcett situation could be swept under the rug, a new accusation has come to light.