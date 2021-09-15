Nicki Minaj's Tucker Carlson Tweet Sparks Internet Meltdown

Most people probably didn't have Nicki Minaj praising Tucker Carlson on their 2021 bingo card, but it's the world we're living in. On Sept. 13, Minaj faced widespread criticism after tweeting, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." (The rapper later tweeted that she skipped the Met Gala because she "didn't want to travel" with her young son.)

While many fans took issue with Minaj's tweet about the Met Gala and the COVID-19 vaccine, she faced even more criticism (and plenty of jokes) after sharing an anecdote about her cousin's friend's supposed vaccine side effects. "Just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," Minaj tweeted.

That wasn't the end of Minaj's vaccine-related tweets, though. On Sept. 15, Minaj tweeted a Fox News clip of Carlson suggesting that what upset people about her tweet was her suggestion to "pray on it" before making a decision about getting vaccinated. "It's the last part of Nicki Minaj's tweet that enrages them. The part where she says you should pray on it, make the decision yourself, like a free human being, and, quote, 'don't be bullied,'" Carlson said. Minaj retweeted the clip with a bullseye emoji — and fans weren't amused. But the rapper didn't stop there.