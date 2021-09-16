The Tragic Death Of Queen Elizabeth's Close Friend Sir Timothy Colman

Queen Elizabeth II is in mourning once again. The queen lost her close friend, Sir Timothy Colman, on September 9 after he passed away aged 91 (via The Sun). Timothy is thought to have been a "close friend" of the monarch's and was essentially like family to her, as he was the husband of the queen's cousin, Lady Mary Colman, who died in January aged 88.

Timothy was Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, which means he was the queen's representative in the area, allowing him to undertake royal visits and hand out awards on her behalf (via Evening Standard). He also lived a full life as a sailor in the Royal Navy before going on to be a successful businessman in the U.K. and Patron of the Arts.

A family member told The Sun of Timothy's passing, "He was a fount of knowledge, a huge influence on a number of people of all ages, who sought his wise counsel. He had a love and huge knowledge of the natural world, but, most importantly he loved his family. With his late wife Mary, he created the happiest of family homes at Bixley Manor."