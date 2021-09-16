NXIVM's Allison Mack Decision About Her Prison Stay Is Raising Eyebrows

The storied saga of NXIVM's Allison Mack finally came to a close in June when the former actor was sentenced to three years in prison. The "Smallville" alum, who became entangled with NXIVM in 2006, played an integral role in the brutal sex cult in her decade-plus there. As leader Keith Raniere's right-hand woman, Mack led Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS) — a secret sorority within the ranks of NXIVM that promoted sexual slavery amongst other vile and despicable acts. As covered by Yahoo, women in the cult survived branding, physical isolation, starvation diets, in addition to being ordered to have sex with Raniere.

NXIVM, which paraded itself to be a multi-level marketing company, saw a number of prominent folks — including BET's Sheila Johnson and former Mexican President Vicente Fox's daughter, Ana Cristina — filter through the purported self-help organization. This, however, was a cover-up for NXIVM's far more insidious and cultish intentions, which were spearheaded by both Raniere and Mack. With Raniere going away for life for his role in the organization, Mack ultimately expressed remorse for her actions within the cult as the time came for her to pay the piper.

As Mack's three-year prison sentence now quickly approaches, the former actor has made quite an interesting decision regarding her time in the clink — one that's certainly raising eyebrows for sure. What is it that Allison Mack did? Read on to find out!