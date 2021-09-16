NXIVM's Allison Mack Decision About Her Prison Stay Is Raising Eyebrows
The storied saga of NXIVM's Allison Mack finally came to a close in June when the former actor was sentenced to three years in prison. The "Smallville" alum, who became entangled with NXIVM in 2006, played an integral role in the brutal sex cult in her decade-plus there. As leader Keith Raniere's right-hand woman, Mack led Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS) — a secret sorority within the ranks of NXIVM that promoted sexual slavery amongst other vile and despicable acts. As covered by Yahoo, women in the cult survived branding, physical isolation, starvation diets, in addition to being ordered to have sex with Raniere.
NXIVM, which paraded itself to be a multi-level marketing company, saw a number of prominent folks — including BET's Sheila Johnson and former Mexican President Vicente Fox's daughter, Ana Cristina — filter through the purported self-help organization. This, however, was a cover-up for NXIVM's far more insidious and cultish intentions, which were spearheaded by both Raniere and Mack. With Raniere going away for life for his role in the organization, Mack ultimately expressed remorse for her actions within the cult as the time came for her to pay the piper.
As Mack's three-year prison sentence now quickly approaches, the former actor has made quite an interesting decision regarding her time in the clink — one that's certainly raising eyebrows for sure. What is it that Allison Mack did? Read on to find out!
Allison Mack reported to prison earlier than expected
In a strange twist, Allison Mack willingly reported to prison two weeks before her three-year sentence was set to commence. The former actor, who spent three years in her parents' California home under house arrest, according to Fox News, made her way to FCI Dublin to begin her three-year sentence in September. Interestingly enough, FCI Dublin is the same low-security prison where Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin did their time following the college admissions scandal, as noted by AOL.
Normally it is recommended that a crime as heinous as Mack's warrants a 14 to 17 and a half year prison sentence, but the actor was instead handed a far less severe punishment. Despite being an "essential accomplice" in Raniere's sex crimes, the judge noted her cooperation in convicting the cult leader (she handed over audio recordings that saw the two discussing how to brand the sex "slaves," per Yahoo) and her "expressed remorse and contrition" as reasons enough for her three-year sentence.
With the actor finally behind bars, only time will tell now how Allison Mack rebounds from the tumultuous saga of NXIVM.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).