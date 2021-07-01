Allison Mack's Sentence For Her Role In NXIVM Finally Revealed

As The New York Times reported on June 30, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis gave a statement before handing Allison Mack her prison sentence, in which he summarized the gist of her crimes as a high-ranking figure within NXIVM — using her status to "recruit and groom them [women within NXIVM] as sexual partners" for Keith Raniere. The judge called Mack "an essential accomplice" of the NXIVM founder — who himself was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020 for multiple counts of sex trafficking, among others — and said Mack "capitalized" on her fame as an actor to aid Raniere in his criminal exploits. For her actions, Garaufis ultimately sentenced Mack to three years in prison — but not before victims of both Mack and Raniere were able to give their impact statements.

Per the Times, one survivor, Jessica Joan, told those present that Mack actively partook in "grooming" her to "become a sex slave" for Raniere. She described how Mack had attempted to coerce her into having a sexual relationship against her will, arguing that it would help her overcome the trauma she had experienced from sexual abuse in her past.

As the Times noted, Joan instead left NXIVM, but the ordeal left its mark. "Allison Mack is an evil sociopath, a menace to society, and a danger to innocent human beings," Joan said during Mack's sentencing.

