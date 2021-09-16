How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Completely Transformed Their Website Again
The Duchess of Sussex hinted that she was experiencing some struggles behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace during an interview with Tom Bradby of ITV News for her and Prince Harry's documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." She opened up about how vulnerable she felt with all of the public and media scrutiny by saying (via ITV News), "I've said for a long time to H — that's what I call him — it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy."
She then hinted that it was getting hard for her to keep her opinions to herself. "And I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging," she said.
Since then, Harry and Meghan have pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family, started their own charitable initiative, the non-profit, Archewell, and have metamorphosed themselves into of the most influential couples in the world, according to Time. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that, as a couple who likes to be ahead of the trend, they just completely transformed their website — again. Here's what you need to know.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thriving and striving
Although she once had her own blog and enjoyed regularly updating her Instagram account before becoming a royal, Meghan Markle said in 2020 that she wanted nothing to do with social media ever again. In a virtual interview for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, Meghan explained that she quit social media for her mental health. "It is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it's an addiction like many others," Meghan said, according to E! News. "There is something algorithmically that is creating this obsession, and I think it's very unhealthy for a lot of people."
Seeing how Meghan and her husband Prince Harry no longer have Twitter or Instagram to rely on, they've been communicating with the public through new statements and messages via their official Archewell website. According to the Daily Mail, the couple just transformed their site again by removing their tagline about shared compassion for a new one that says, "Shared Purpose, Global Action." They also posted a new photo from their Time photo shoot along with links to their numerous media ventures, including Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, in conjunction with their multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals.
In addition, Harry and Meghan say their foundation is now "an impact-driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action; uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally; online and offline." Clearly, the Sussexes are not just thriving these days, but striving for change, too.