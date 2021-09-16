How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Completely Transformed Their Website Again

The Duchess of Sussex hinted that she was experiencing some struggles behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace during an interview with Tom Bradby of ITV News for her and Prince Harry's documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." She opened up about how vulnerable she felt with all of the public and media scrutiny by saying (via ITV News), "I've said for a long time to H — that's what I call him — it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy."

She then hinted that it was getting hard for her to keep her opinions to herself. "And I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging," she said.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family, started their own charitable initiative, the non-profit, Archewell, and have metamorphosed themselves into of the most influential couples in the world, according to Time. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that, as a couple who likes to be ahead of the trend, they just completely transformed their website — again. Here's what you need to know.