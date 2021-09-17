The Tragic Death Of X Factor Alum Freddie Combs

Minister and singer Freddie Combs first caught the attention of millions after auditioning for the second season of "The X Factor" in 2012. At the time, he weighed 540 pounds and performed in a wheelchair. For his audition, he sang a rendition of Bette Midler's iconic "Wind Beneath My Wings" and dedicated the song to his "loving wife," Kay Combs, to whom he had been married for almost 16 years at the time. Freddie's powerful voice wowed judges Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Prior to appearing on the talent show, Freddie informed the panel that he previously weighed 920-lb and nearly died in 2009. As noted by TMZ, Cowell and Reid said they would support the aspiring singer if he promised to get healthy, lose weight, and get out of his wheelchair. Freddie pledged he would and was sent through to the next round. Even though he found himself getting eliminated shortly after, many found his story about losing so much weight after his near-death experience inspiring.

After many years of trying to get fit and healthy, news broke in September that Freddie had tragically died. Keep reading to find out more.