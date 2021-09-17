The Tragic Death Of X Factor Alum Freddie Combs
Minister and singer Freddie Combs first caught the attention of millions after auditioning for the second season of "The X Factor" in 2012. At the time, he weighed 540 pounds and performed in a wheelchair. For his audition, he sang a rendition of Bette Midler's iconic "Wind Beneath My Wings" and dedicated the song to his "loving wife," Kay Combs, to whom he had been married for almost 16 years at the time. Freddie's powerful voice wowed judges Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid and received a standing ovation from the audience.
Prior to appearing on the talent show, Freddie informed the panel that he previously weighed 920-lb and nearly died in 2009. As noted by TMZ, Cowell and Reid said they would support the aspiring singer if he promised to get healthy, lose weight, and get out of his wheelchair. Freddie pledged he would and was sent through to the next round. Even though he found himself getting eliminated shortly after, many found his story about losing so much weight after his near-death experience inspiring.
After many years of trying to get fit and healthy, news broke in September that Freddie had tragically died. Keep reading to find out more.
Freddie Combs received an outpouring of social media support
Freddie Combs has died at the age of 49. Kay Combs, his wife of 25 years, told TMZ that the talent show singer died on September 10 in a hospital in Florida. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family during the time of his death, which was not Covid-related; his spouse revealed he died from the result of kidney failure.
Kay stated that Freddie had been diligently working on his weight loss over the past 11 years and managed to himself down to 385 pounds. Even though she was proud of him, she admits she knew he was going to die the day before he did. "I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend," Kay said.
Combs' audition on "The X Factor" has stuck with fans of the show for nearly ten years, so it should come as no surprise that viewers paid tribute via social media. "Oh wow! Lots of peace and many prayers up for his family, his friends and his many many fans!" one user tweeted. "My condolences to the family," another person shared. "Rip god bless," a third user wrote. Our thoughts go out to Freddie's friends and family at this difficult time.