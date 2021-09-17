Royal Expert Explains Why Harry And William Are Not Ready To Make Up
If there's anything that fans once loved the most about the royal family, it was the way Prince William and Prince Harry loved and supported one another during their royal engagements and public appearances. After all, no one could forget how the two royal brothers would lightly tease each other during their joint interviews, or when Harry tried to out-sprint (and maybe even cheat a little) his older brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton during a relay race as part of their mental health campaign, Heads Together. Back in 2017 and in an interview with The Telegraph, Harry opened up about his personal struggles and praised his brother William for being his rock. "And for me personally, my brother, you know, bless him, he was a huge support to me," Harry said at the time. "He kept saying this is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk to [someone] about stuff, it's OK."
Unfortunately, the dynamic between Harry and William changed the moment Meghan Markle came into the picture. Especially after Harry and Meghan took a step back from the royal family, there has been one tabloid headline after another about their alleged feud. According to one royal critic, things are not going to get better between Harry and William anytime soon. Here's why.
Will the ice between Prince William and Prince Harry ever begin to thaw?
The banter and brotherly love between Prince William and Prince Harry might be a thing of the past — according to one royal author and critic, there's so much ice between them that it almost looks like a glacier. It's a (relatively new) royal tradition to wish other members of the royal family a happy birthday on social media, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did just that to mark Harry's 37th birthday. But according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, William's message to Harry was supposedly "curt," which possibly means the two brothers are still at odds.
"William and Kate's curt birthday message to Harry only serves as proof the ice between the brothers has still not thawed," Lacombe explained to The Sun. "Short of ignoring the Duke of Sussex's 37th landmark completely, their social media post was the bare minimum from a couple who once welcomed Harry as their official Royal gooseberry. If anything, this year's birthday wishes from the Cambridges are an indication of just how far relations between the two warring clans have deteriorated over the past 12 months."
While royal experts like Larcombe might think of this as a bad sign, at least William still wished Harry a happy birthday in public, which is far more than some feuding family members do on social media these days... right?