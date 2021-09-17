Royal Expert Explains Why Harry And William Are Not Ready To Make Up

If there's anything that fans once loved the most about the royal family, it was the way Prince William and Prince Harry loved and supported one another during their royal engagements and public appearances. After all, no one could forget how the two royal brothers would lightly tease each other during their joint interviews, or when Harry tried to out-sprint (and maybe even cheat a little) his older brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton during a relay race as part of their mental health campaign, Heads Together. Back in 2017 and in an interview with The Telegraph, Harry opened up about his personal struggles and praised his brother William for being his rock. "And for me personally, my brother, you know, bless him, he was a huge support to me," Harry said at the time. "He kept saying this is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk to [someone] about stuff, it's OK."

Unfortunately, the dynamic between Harry and William changed the moment Meghan Markle came into the picture. Especially after Harry and Meghan took a step back from the royal family, there has been one tabloid headline after another about their alleged feud. According to one royal critic, things are not going to get better between Harry and William anytime soon. Here's why.