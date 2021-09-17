Did Bethenny Frankel Really Shade Erika Girardi's Legal Woes?

It looks like Bethenny Frankel is stirring up drama with another housewife, and this time, it's Erika Girardi. When a fan tweeted an article suggesting Bethenny shaded Erika and her legal woes on the September 16 episode of her "Just B" podcast, she was quick to shut down the rumblings. "This convo was on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface,re: her ex,who mine knew well. I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic.The pod wasn't about her as I don't speak on what I don't know @justbpodcast," Bethenny tweeted on September 16. Erika has not commented on Bethenny's remark at the time of this writing.

According to a Us Weekly report that came out the same day, Bethenny claimed she learned about Erika and her ex-husband, Tom Girardi's, legal woes through her ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields. "I have a specific perspective on this," Bethenny explained on her podcast, per the outlet. "This was in 2018, Dennis and I watched the show — the Beverly Hills Housewives. ... I was aware of Tom." She continued, "Dennis said to me, '[Tom] doesn't have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars." When Bethenny asked Shields how Erika could afford to fly on private planes, he said that Tom was "using people's money to support her lifestyle."

Although Bethenny made it clear she supports Erika, it seems like she can't stay out of "Housewives" chatter. Keep reading to see what she had to say about possibly returning to the Bravo franchise.