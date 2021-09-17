Did Bethenny Frankel Really Shade Erika Girardi's Legal Woes?
It looks like Bethenny Frankel is stirring up drama with another housewife, and this time, it's Erika Girardi. When a fan tweeted an article suggesting Bethenny shaded Erika and her legal woes on the September 16 episode of her "Just B" podcast, she was quick to shut down the rumblings. "This convo was on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface,re: her ex,who mine knew well. I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic.The pod wasn't about her as I don't speak on what I don't know @justbpodcast," Bethenny tweeted on September 16. Erika has not commented on Bethenny's remark at the time of this writing.
According to a Us Weekly report that came out the same day, Bethenny claimed she learned about Erika and her ex-husband, Tom Girardi's, legal woes through her ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields. "I have a specific perspective on this," Bethenny explained on her podcast, per the outlet. "This was in 2018, Dennis and I watched the show — the Beverly Hills Housewives. ... I was aware of Tom." She continued, "Dennis said to me, '[Tom] doesn't have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars." When Bethenny asked Shields how Erika could afford to fly on private planes, he said that Tom was "using people's money to support her lifestyle."
Although Bethenny made it clear she supports Erika, it seems like she can't stay out of "Housewives" chatter. Keep reading to see what she had to say about possibly returning to the Bravo franchise.
Bethenny Frankel has no plans to return to 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Bethenny Frankel does not plan to return to "The Real Housewives of New York City," much to the disappointment of Bravo fans. She shut down the rumors on August 25 when she tweeted, "I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is [100 emoji] false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what's important & I don't want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven't spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don't discuss rhony."
Her statement came shortly after the Deux Moi celebrity gossip Instagram account posted (via a fan account) that Bethenny would return to the show. But that's not all; the account said Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, and Eboni K. Williams would also return with Bethenny. However, an Entertainment Tonight reporter tweeted that there was "zero truth" to the chatter and Entertainment Tonight said that Andy Cohen referred to the situation as "totally untrue."
Many fans were excited at the prospect of seeing Bethenny return to their screens. But for now, it seems like that vision is nowhere near becoming reality.