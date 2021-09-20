Did Shawn Mendes Just Shade Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of pop music's most talked-about couples, but they were friends long before the sparks flew between them. Even so, the duo's chemistry was evident early on! In 2015, Mendes played a game of "Lips, Wife, Leave It," and picked Cabello as the "wife" over Chloë Grace Moretz and Jade Thirwall of Little Mix. That same year, Cabello and Mendes stirred up dating rumors when they collaborated together on a song called "I Know What You Did Last Summer." "We were just backstage hanging out," Mendes told Rolling Stone of how the tune came to be. "I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song."

The lovefest continued when Mendes labeled Cabello his "favorite person in the whole world" during an interview with Beats 1. The "Cinderella" star responded on Twitter, "I shouldn't be crying at this time in the morning but I AM ... i love you SO much @ShawnMendes." In short, their relationship has been a long time coming. And while their steamy PDA hints that they're still going strong, Mendes recently admitted to lying to his GF in the past. *gasp* The shocking revelation came as the pop star was taking a lie detector test in a video for Vanity Fair, and it's not the only bombshell Mendes dropped.

Keep reading to learn what he really thinks about Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.