Did Shawn Mendes Just Shade Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of pop music's most talked-about couples, but they were friends long before the sparks flew between them. Even so, the duo's chemistry was evident early on! In 2015, Mendes played a game of "Lips, Wife, Leave It," and picked Cabello as the "wife" over Chloë Grace Moretz and Jade Thirwall of Little Mix. That same year, Cabello and Mendes stirred up dating rumors when they collaborated together on a song called "I Know What You Did Last Summer." "We were just backstage hanging out," Mendes told Rolling Stone of how the tune came to be. "I pulled out my guitar and we were just messing around, not really thinking about writing a song."
The lovefest continued when Mendes labeled Cabello his "favorite person in the whole world" during an interview with Beats 1. The "Cinderella" star responded on Twitter, "I shouldn't be crying at this time in the morning but I AM ... i love you SO much @ShawnMendes." In short, their relationship has been a long time coming. And while their steamy PDA hints that they're still going strong, Mendes recently admitted to lying to his GF in the past. *gasp* The shocking revelation came as the pop star was taking a lie detector test in a video for Vanity Fair, and it's not the only bombshell Mendes dropped.
Keep reading to learn what he really thinks about Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
Shawn Mendes said Joe Alwyn looks like a 'villain'
On September 20, Shawn Mendes sat down for a lie detector test, where he was asked a series of questions, including whether or not he still keeps in touch with his mentor, Taylor Swift. (For the uninitiated, Mendes opened for Swift's "1989" tour in 2014, and also made a cameo on her 2018 "Reputation" tour.) "I always am asking her for advice on music," Mendes responded, adding that he'd texted the "Folklore" crooner as recently as last month.
But when the interviewer asked his opinion on Swift's longtime boyfriend, Mendes got cagey. "I've never personally met Joe [Alwyn], but he looks like a sweet guy," Mendes replied and was immediately told by the polygraph examiner that he was being "deceptive." Caught in the lie, the singer changed course. "I'm lying? A little bit? Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. I mean, he looks like a nice guy — but he, at any movement, could turn into a villain." Mendes added, "he's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue."
Of course, Twitter had *thoughts* about the exchange. "Not shawn rambling about joe, he was NERVOUS nervous," one user tweeted. Interestingly, Mendes has never confirmed a romance with Swift, but reports have circulated that the two were linked early on in Mendes' career. Could he be jealous of Alwyn? Or perhaps, he simply feels protective of his mentor and friend.