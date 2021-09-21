What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Harry And Meghan's Relationship Behind The Scenes

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step back from royal duties and their move to California, Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday last month. In celebration, the Duchess of Sussex recorded a video for a new "40 x 40" initiative for women in the workplace. Making an appearance in the campaign was none other than comedian Melissa McCarthy, who appeared through video chat to jokingly workshop birthday celebration ideas.

"Are you finally gonna do a 'Suits' reunion?" McCarthy guesses, before Meghan's big reveal. "Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce," Meghan explains. Given this is the first of many friends to appear, there will likely be more collaborative campaign videos in the future. However, although the pair filmed and discussed through video chat, it didn't stop McCarthy from seeing what Harry and Meghan were like behind-the-scenes. Here's what she revealed.