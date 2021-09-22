Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo
Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad.
During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly about raising Devereaux, now 4, with the iconic singer and songwriter — a man who also happens to be 44 years her senior. "He's the most incredible, wonderful, loving father," Hamrick gushed. And though the pair is not married, she is adamant that they co-parent like... well... rockstars. "Mick and I are fantastic co-parents and I don't feel as though I'm the sole caregiver at all," she emphatically declared, before adding, "I feel as though I have more support from him than some of my married friends get from their husbands. With WhatsApp, FaceTime and social media, you can now have a close relationship even long distance. I think the norms of relationships have changed. Or maybe, I'm just really modern and independent."
Deveraux is currently the caboose in Jagger's long, ever-growing brood of children — he is child number eight for the singer. "It's nice to have a big family for Dev," Hamrick told You. Keep scrolling to see the Jagger family genes hard at work.
Deveraux Jagger bears an absolutely uncanny resemblance to his dad
Though Melanie Hamrick didn't include a caption with the now viral Instagram post, her message was loud and clear: 4-year-old little Deveraux is a spitting image of his famous father! With a messy mop of hair and lips some can only dream about, it's safe to say that Jagger has finally met his match... literally.
Many of Hamrick's followers couldn't help but point out the uncanny resemblance. "So adorable! Looks just like his dad," one user wrote, while another referenced the little boy's prominent pout. "He has those Jagger lips!" they exclaimed. Another joked, "He looks like somebody, can't quite place it."
But Deveraux isn't the only offspring of Mick Jagger's who looks like the legendary Rolling Stones frontman: his granddaughter, Amba, also looks similiar to the rocker. And many commenters on Hamrick's Instagram post also felt that Devereaux looked like his older half-sister Georgia May Jagger as well.