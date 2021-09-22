Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo

Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad.

During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly about raising Devereaux, now 4, with the iconic singer and songwriter — a man who also happens to be 44 years her senior. "He's the most incredible, wonderful, loving father," Hamrick gushed. And though the pair is not married, she is adamant that they co-parent like... well... rockstars. "Mick and I are fantastic co-parents and I don't feel as though I'm the sole caregiver at all," she emphatically declared, before adding, "I feel as though I have more support from him than some of my married friends get from their husbands. With WhatsApp, FaceTime and social media, you can now have a close relationship even long distance. I think the norms of relationships have changed. Or maybe, I'm just really modern and independent."

Deveraux is currently the caboose in Jagger's long, ever-growing brood of children — he is child number eight for the singer. "It's nice to have a big family for Dev," Hamrick told You. Keep scrolling to see the Jagger family genes hard at work.