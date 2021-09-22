How Does The Crown Cast Really Feel About Meghan And Harry Watching Their Show?

While there have been some reports suggesting the royal staff behind-the-scenes have been watching Netflix's much-buzzed about drama "The Crown," there has never been any evidence or confirmation of Queen Elizabeth actually sitting down at night and watching the series in bed with her beloved corgis. But back in March, her grandson Prince Harry did admit that he and his wife Meghan Markle watched some of the series, but didn't specify what season or which episodes.

Speaking to James Corden on "The Late Late Show," Harry said that he didn't mind watching a fictionalized interpretation of his family's real-life drama and events. He said, "They don't pretend to be news. I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between — that ['The Crown'] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but [rumors are] being reported as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

And while Harry's admission certainly shocked a lot of fans, at least one prominent actor from "The Crown" was equally as shocked by what he said.